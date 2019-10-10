US Postal Service rate increase request would boost Express, Priority mail

The U.S. Postal Service has submitted its annual request for prices changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission for review.

The U.S. Postal Service has submitted its annual request for prices changes to the Postal Regulatory Commission for review and, if approved, the cost of a First Class Mail Forever stamp would stay at its current 55 cents.

Overall, mailing service product prices would go up 1.9%.

The average rate for its popular Priority Mail would increase an average of 4.1%. The average rates for Priority Express would increase 3.5%.

The Postal Service is allowed to adjust shipping service prices based on market conditions, though mailing service price increases are based on the Consumer Price Index.

The Postal Regulatory Commission will now review the price increase requests. If approved, they would take effect Jan. 26, 2020.

Here is a sample of rate requests made by the Postal Service for 2020:

