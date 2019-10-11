Planning Amtrak travel over Thanksgiving? Book now

Amtrak is preparing for its busiest travel week of the year. Amtrak encourages people to book early, if they plan to travel.

Amtrak is preparing for its busiest travel week of the year, and despite adding additional service to accommodate Thanksgiving week travelers, tickets still sell out quickly.

Amtrak encourages travelers to book early.

Thanksgiving week set a record last year, with 846,000 riders. In 2018, more than 160,000 traveled the Sunday following Thanksgiving, its busiest day of the year.

On the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston, Amtrak said trains will operate full and extended schedules for both Northeast Regional and Acela service, with additional frequencies and added capacity during Thanksgiving week.

For the Thanksgiving week, Amtrak will add additional capacities on other routes across the country.

Earlier this year, Amtrak added an additional Acela Express train trip from D.C. to New York on Saturdays,, and in September, it added a once-a-day nonstop Acela run between D.C. and New York.

