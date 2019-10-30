Online holiday shopping’s ‘golden hours’

Adobe Analytics annual holiday online sales forecast predicts it will hit an all-time high of $143.7 billion this season, up 14.1% over last year.

The report also forecasts for the first time ever, every day during the November/December shopping season will top $1 billion in online sales.

Cyber Monday, Dec. 2 this year, will again be the biggest online shopping day, totaling $9.4 billion, followed by Black Friday, Nov. 29 this year, at $7.5 billion, and Thanksgiving Day, at $4.4 billion.

Adobe Analytics reports the strongest Cyber Monday window for online shopping, the “Golden Hours of Retail,” are from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., accounting for 30% of all Cyber Monday sales.

During the “golden hours,” the number of people who purchase items doubles.

A fairly new retail industry acronym, BOPIS, or Buy Online Pick-Up In Store, will trend this season, according to Adobe Analytics. It says BOPIS purchases will increase 39% from last year.

Smartphones will account for 47% of overall holiday growth, and Americans will spend $14 billion more this season on their phones, Adobe predicts.

