Long & Foster home listings might have something more in common than just the real estate company listing them: They might soon smell the same.

It used to be said that filling a home with the smell of fresh-baked bread or cookies could make potential buyers at an open house subliminally fall in love with it. Long & Foster is taking that notion to a new level.

Long & Foster is launching its own signature home fragrance called LF68, the first of its kind in the real estate industry.

The company said it worked with French fragrance house MANE to develop an olfactive signature. LF68 is now available to Long & Foster agents, and will be sold online to the public just before the holidays.

“LF68 is the result of our passion and enthusiasm for innovative marketing and for providing memorable experiences to our clients,” said Jeff Detwiler, president and CEO of the Long & Foster companies.

“Our agents and marketing team helped bring this to life, and we can all be proud of LF68 and what it represents and, no doubt, leave a lasting impact on the marketplace.”

What will LF68 make your house smell like?

Per its announcement …

Leading notes of champagne rose and rhubarb evoke elevated emotions and a pleasant reminder of home. Subtler profiles of lemon provide freshness alongside nuances of powder to convey a clean feeling. Lavender leaves offer an essence that is authentic, finish a delicate commissions capable of transporting you to a spring dinner party.

And if that’s not enough …

The lightness of bergamot meets the welcoming and subtle notes of amber and patchouli.

This is a real thing. It is not inexpensive. A 250 mL glass bottle with reeds is $150.

Long & Foster points out that emotions are a major factor in the real estate experience, and that a signature home fragrance lets it tap into those buyer emotions.

“LF68 showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative marketing in the real estate space,” said Long & Foster marketing director Elena Solovyov.

Retailers have recognized that fragrance has an impact on memory and emotions. For example, Abercrombie & Fitch has long used in-store fragrances that it believes has an impact on shoppers.

And the National Library of Medicine recently published a study that concluded no other human sense has the level of targeted connection with emotion-processing areas of the brain than smell.

Long & Foster has more about its exclusive fragrance online.

