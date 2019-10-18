Silver Spring auto dealership signs World Cup champ as spokesperson

Rose Lavelle, who scored the final goal in the World Cup Finals against the Netherlands this summer, has signed on as a spokesperson for Koons of Silver Spring, a car dealership in Maryland.

Rose Lavelle, who scored the final goal in the World Cup Finals against the Netherlands this summer, has signed on as a spokesperson for Koons of Silver Spring, a car dealership in Maryland.

Terms of the endorsement deal weren’t disclosed.

Lavelle, a midfielder for the Washington Spirit, the local National Women’s Soccer League team, will help Koons promote its Ford, Lincoln and Mazda dealership.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a company as involved in the community as Koons of Silver Spring,” Lavelle said in a statement.

“I love living here and playing for the Spirit, so it means a lot to me to be able to represent the D.C. metro area.”

The sponsorship deal between Lavelle and Koons of Silver Spring will start later this fall and run through 2020.

“We’re beyond thrilled to get a budding superstar like Rose Lavelle to represent us,” said Koons of Silver Spring owner Alex Perdikis.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.