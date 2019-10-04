Free music, and lots of it, Saturday: Adams Morgan Porchfest

Adams Morgan will host the seventh annual Adams Morgan Porchfest Oct. 5, and there will be more free music than ever this year.

A total of 58 bands will take to 17 stages — some of them actual porches, patios and stoops — for 45-minute sets from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is the highest concentration of local music in the city each year.

It’s also great business for the more than 250 retailers, bars and restaurants in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Attendees can pick up a map and a free wristband that qualifies them for discounts at about two dozen Adams Morgan businesses.

“There is literally no other spot in D.C. where you can hear so much local music in one day,” said Kristen Barden, executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership, which organizes the event.

“This is an immersive, neighborhood-wide effort and we are grateful to every one of these immensely talented musicians and their porch hosts, without whom this event would not be possible.”

The Adams Morgan partnership has a list of bands, times and locations posted online.

