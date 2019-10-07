Don’t like your boss? It’s the biggest reason people quit

Overall, two-thirds of Americans say they have, at one time or another, worked in a toxic work environment, according to a new report from the Society for Human Resource Management.

The D.C. area ranks below average for fulfilled employees, according to a report from the Society for Human Resource Management, which lists the area in the bottom half of the 20 largest markets in the U.S.

A toxic work environment can mean harassment or a negative vibe. But most often, it means a bad boss.

“When people don’t respect or believe that their managers are good managers. In fact, our research says that 58% of people who have left their job say the number one reason was because of their managers,” Johnny Taylor, at the Society for Human Resource Management, told WTOP.

A lot of the time it is not the manager’s fault. They were just the wrong pick for the job.

“Just because Johnny was a great accountant doesn’t mean he is going to be a great manager of accountants,” Taylor said. “We often times throw the most talented person who is a technical independent contributor into the role of management and they fail or they do it poorly.”

The Society for Human Resource Management has established a new website called Workplace Convos & Coffee that is loaded with tools and tips for both employees and employers to see if their workplace is toxic, and what needs to be done to fix it.

