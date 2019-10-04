Astro Beer Hall (with chicken and donuts) opens in DC Friday

Astro Beer Hall, from the owners of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, will open Friday right next door to its donuts-and-fried-chicken neighbor.

Astro Beer Hall , from the owners of Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, prepared to open its doors on G St. Northwest Friday morning, right next to its donuts-and-fried-chicken neighbor.

The two-story bar and restaurant has a space theme, with a “Shoot the Moon” mural and wallpaper that depicts the inside of a space shuttle, and cocktails that include a Mai Tai called “Astronaut Juice” and “Sputnik,” a take on the Moscow Mule.

The 350-seat, 11,000-square-foot space will have 20 beers on tap, including locals such as Flying Dog, Aslin and DC Brau, a wide-ranging comfort food menu that includes everything from loaded tots (tater tots topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos and ranch), wings, chicken sliders, build-your-own chicken sandwiches, a grilled cheese and bacon doughnut sandwich, and, of course, Astro’s classic fried chicken.

For $44, you can get the family meal, including eight pieces of chicken, tots, biscuits and slaw.

Dessert includes doughnut bread pudding, chocolate cake doughnut filled with ice cream and “fried to order” cake doughnuts.

Astro Beer Hall will also add a breakfast and coffee menu in coming weeks.

Aside from beer, cocktails and its nap-inducing menu, there are plenty of games: pool tables, board games and a dozen arcade games including beer pong, Pacman, Frogger, Donkey Kong and Galaga.

Astro Beer Hall is a collaboration between Astro Doughnuts owners Elliot Spaisman and Jeff Halpern; and Tin Shop, a bar and restaurant development group founded by Geoff Dawson and Peter Bayne, whose properties include Franklin Hall, on 14th Street, and Tall Boy, in Shaw.

