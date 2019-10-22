A mac and cheese festival for Nationals’ Game 4

Chefs from more than a dozen Washington-area restaurants will take over a vacant lot near Audi Field on October 26 to set up a mac and cheese festival for fans heading to the Nats vs. Astros World Series Game 4.

Baltimore-based events and marketing company The Trigger Agency has organized the D.C. Mac + Cheese Festival. It will take place at 1880 2nd Street SW, a yet-undeveloped lot owned by developer Akridge.

There will be 30-plus craft beers, wines, ciders and spirits, as well as 20-plus kinds of mac and cheese, together with live music from local DJs. Tickets are available online.

Indulging in all that gooey pasta and cheese and craft brews, though, won’t be easy on the wallet.

General admission tickets are good from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and cost $40. That gets you a souvenir glass, all-you-can-taste drinks and a la carte mac and cheese samples. Mac and cheese-only tickets are $25.

There is also a $70 VIP ticket. That gets guests in an hour earlier, at noon (and access to VIP toilets).

There is also a Chef’s Corner cooking stage with local chefs doing cooking demos each hour.

Among local restaurants and the mac and cheese they’ll be sampling:

Coyote Grille (Roaming Coyote) with chorizo mac

Red Hook Lobster Pound with regular mac and small clam chowder

Mie & Me with mac and cheese with chicken

Superior Eats by Stacey’s Soul Food with fried fish mac and fried chicken mac

Sankofa Group with special mac and cheese

Happy Family Ranch with bacon mac and steak mac

Southern Peach with pepperoni mac, jerk mac, and chicken and broccoli mac

Old Smokey BBQ with pork mac, sausage mac, chicken mac and brisket mac

Jerk At Nite with “JaMacNCheese” (jerk mac and cheese)

8 Myles LLC with triple cheese mac with hot honey and chicken

Southern Spice with “Mac N Chz”

Neopol Savory Smokery with veggie mac and bacon mac

And Chef’s Corner chefs scheduled for the day:

Noon — Marcelle Afram of Blue Jacket

1 p.m. — Joshua Murray of Conrad

2 p.m. — Peter Prime of Cane

3 p.m. — Johanna Hellrigl

4 p.m. — Adam Greenberg of Coconut Club

