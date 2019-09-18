Nats will help feed the needy with ballpark food

The Washington Nationals are partnering with a local nonprofit to make sure leftovers don't go to waste.

The Nationals’ hospitality partner Levy Restaurants is now working with Rockville, Maryland-based Nourish Now, a food-recovery nonprofit, which will receive and distribute appropriate excess food items from Nats Park’s concession stands, clubs and suites.

It’ll include leftover food from games, as well as special events held at the ballpark.

Most of the collected food will go to children, families and veterans in need in Montgomery County, with a portion of the food going to a housing facility in D.C.’s Ward 8-operated U.S. Vets, a nonprofit that provides housing, employment and counseling to local veterans.

Nourish Now says the relationship with U.S. Vets is just the beginning of its efforts to serve residents in the neighborhoods near Nationals Park.

“Food waste is something the Nationals have long wanted to address and Nourish Now is the perfect partner for us to work with to support our neighbors in need,” said Jonathan Stahl, Nationals vice president of ballpark operations.

Nourish Now says, since its founding in 2011, it has recovered and redistributed more than 2.5 million pounds of food to families in the D.C. area. Its donors include caterers, grocery stores, restaurants and farmers markets.

