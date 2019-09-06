Home » Business & Finance » Maryland casinos have 4th…

Maryland casinos have 4th best month ever

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 6, 2019, 11:00 AM

The state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel, reported more than $53 million in gaming revenue, a 12.7% jump from a year ago. (Courtesy Cordish Companies)

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino continues to struggle, but as a whole, Maryland’s casinos just turned in their fourth best monthly gaming revenue numbers ever.

The state’s six casinos reported $154.3 million in August gaming revenue, up 5.4% from a year ago.

MGM National Harbor accounted for about 40% of that total, or $62.4 million. That’s a 7% increase from last August.

The state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel, had just over $53 million in gaming revenue, a 12.7% jump from a year ago.

Horseshoe Casino’s gaming revenue was down 13% from a year ago, at $18.3 million.

Of the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs Casino reported a 6.5% increase to $8.8 million in gaming revenue. Hollywood Casino Perryville had $6.4 million in gaming revenue, down 2.7%. And Rocky Gap Casino Resort had $5.4 million in gaming revenue, up 5.8%.

Maryland’s share of the August gaming revenue total for various state programs is $63.3 million, including $47.4 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming keeps an updated tally of monthly and year-to-date contributions to state programs posted online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Latest News Local News Maryland News
casino revenue casinos jeff clabaugh maryland live casino mgm national harbor

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up