Maryland casinos have 4th best month ever

Maryland's six casinos reported $154.3 million in August gaming revenue, up 5.4% from a year ago.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino continues to struggle, but as a whole, Maryland’s casinos just turned in their fourth best monthly gaming revenue numbers ever.

MGM National Harbor accounted for about 40% of that total, or $62.4 million. That’s a 7% increase from last August.

The state’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel, had just over $53 million in gaming revenue, a 12.7% jump from a year ago.

Horseshoe Casino’s gaming revenue was down 13% from a year ago, at $18.3 million.

Of the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs Casino reported a 6.5% increase to $8.8 million in gaming revenue. Hollywood Casino Perryville had $6.4 million in gaming revenue, down 2.7%. And Rocky Gap Casino Resort had $5.4 million in gaming revenue, up 5.8%.

Maryland’s share of the August gaming revenue total for various state programs is $63.3 million, including $47.4 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming keeps an updated tally of monthly and year-to-date contributions to state programs posted online.

