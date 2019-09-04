Here come the Ovi-O’s (benefitting Children’s Cancer Foundation)

Giant Food will release a limited-edition breakfast cereal featuring Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin Sept. 17, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Columbia, Maryland-based Children's Cancer Foundation.

Giant said the honey nut cereal will be available while supplies last at its 63 stores in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

“Teaming together for such a fun and healthy product is a win-win for us all. We are proud to offer a delicious breakfast cereal that will also help fund the important work of the Children’s Cancer Foundation,” said Giant Food’s interim president Ira Kress.

A 12.25-ounce box of Ovi-O’s cereal, with Ovechkin’s toothless smile on it, will sell for $2.69.

There is an interactive feature that lets buyers scan the box in Snapchat and access a virtual hockey game that lets players control a virtual reality version of Ovechkin as he shoots the cereal at moving targets

“I love cereal and it’s a huge honor to work with Giant to make Ovi O’s and help the Children’s Cancer Foundation support kids and families in the D.C. community,” said Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin lends his name to several causes, supporting organizations that grant wishes to sick children and in 2006 he created Ovi’s Crazy 8s, a program in which he buys and donates Capitals season tickets to Most Valuable Kids and the American Special Hockey Association.

