Bronson Bierhall opens this week in Ballston

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 3, 2019, 12:01 PM

Bronson Bierhall, a 6,000-square-foot German pub-themed restaurant and bar, opens Sept. 6 in the former A-Town Bar & Grill space at 4100 Fairfax Drive in Ballston.

The restaurant, from co-owner and chef Mike Cordero, is focused on craft beer and German-American food, with a menu that includes giant Munich pretzels, pierogis and schnitzel. A meat counter sells bratwurst and other German-inspired sausages.

There is also an outside patio with beer hall picnic tables.

Cordero’s other restaurants and bars include Barley Mac, Don Tito, Bronx Pizza and The GOAT Sports Bar. Cordero’s A-Town closed in January after eight years.

There are games at Bronson Bierhall, including foosball and darts; the restaurant will feature live music; and the men’s room urinals are re-purposed beer kegs.

Bronson Bierhall will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

