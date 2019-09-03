Bronson Bierhall opens this week in Ballston

Bronson Bier Hall, a 6,000 square foot German pub-themed restaurant and bar, opens Sept. 6 in the former A-Town Bar & Grill space at 4100 Fairfax Drive in Ballston.

Bronson Bierhall, a 6,000-square-foot German pub-themed restaurant and bar, opens Sept. 6 in the former A-Town Bar & Grill space at 4100 Fairfax Drive, in Ballston. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Danny Kim) The restaurant, from co-owner and chef Mike Cordero, is focused on craft beer and German-American food, with a menu that includes giant Munich pretzels, pierogis and schnitzel. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Danny Kim) The pub opens Sept. 6. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Danny Kim) The menu includes giant Munich pretzels, pierogis and schnitzel. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Danny Kim) Bronson Bierhall will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Danny Kim) The men’s room urinals are repurposed beer kegs. (Courtesy Bronson Bier Hall/Matt Hagan) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Bronson Bierhall, a 6,000-square-foot German pub-themed restaurant and bar, opens Sept. 6 in the former A-Town Bar & Grill space at 4100 Fairfax Drive in Ballston.

The restaurant, from co-owner and chef Mike Cordero, is focused on craft beer and German-American food, with a menu that includes giant Munich pretzels, pierogis and schnitzel. A meat counter sells bratwurst and other German-inspired sausages.

There is also an outside patio with beer hall picnic tables.

Cordero’s other restaurants and bars include Barley Mac, Don Tito, Bronx Pizza and The GOAT Sports Bar. Cordero’s A-Town closed in January after eight years.

There are games at Bronson Bierhall, including foosball and darts; the restaurant will feature live music; and the men’s room urinals are re-purposed beer kegs.

Bronson Bierhall will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.