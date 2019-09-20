Hilton tops Fortune’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide tops Fortune Magazine's annual list of 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women this year.

At Hilton, 53% of the company’s nearly 56,000 employees are women, 51% are in management and 29% of Hilton’s executive positions are held by women.

Hilton rose to the top spot from No. 14 on last year’s list.

“Women at Hilton — from hotel team members to corporate executives — help provide the hospitality our guests expect. To ensure they’re empowered to be their best, it’s important that we create meaningful opportunities and an inclusive environment,” said Matt Schuyler, chief human resources officer at Hilton.

Three other locally-based companies are on this year’s list.

Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 9 this year. Of its 16,000 employees, 67% are women and 42% hold executive manager positions.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International is No. 19 on this year’s list. Of its 133,000 employees, 54% are women and 35% hold executive and executive manger positions.

McLean-based Capital One ranks No. 65 on the list. Of its 48,000 employees, 53% are women and 7% hold executive manager positions. Women hold 40% of its nonexecutive management positions.

Fortune’s annual list is based on an anonymous survey of large company employees and includes 60 questions covering everything from company values to effectiveness of leadership and how well women are represented in the workforce and in management.

