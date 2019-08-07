Ranking DC-area airports on … just about everything

Find out where the Washington area's three airports land overall, and in categories including ease in getting there, amenities and on-time flights.

The Washington area’s three airports don’t rank among the best on a new list, but they don’t rank among the worst either.

Travel News site The Points Guy has released its annual rankings of the nation’s 50 largest airports, based on nearly three-dozen criteria, including flight delays, cancellations, ride-hailing prices, restaurants, lounges, security wait times, commute times and more.

Dulles International Airport scores the best among the three, ranking No. 19 overall. Dulles cracks the Top 10 for amenities, at No. 9, and ranks well for on-time flights, at No. 10. Dulles ranks near the bottom for commute time, or ease in getting there, at No. 44.

BWI Marshall Airport is No. 25 overall, and ranks well for commute time, at No. 7. But BWI Marshall scored No. 34 for amenities and No. 24 for on-time flights.

Reagan National Airport ranked No. 29 overall, scoring the lowest of the three Washington-region airports, but made the top five for commute time, at No. 4. Reagan National also ranks No. 29 for amenities, and near the bottom for its on-time flight record, at No. 44.

San Diego International Airport topped the list of best airports, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Portland International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Sacramento International Airport.

The five worst airports on the list are Southwest Florida International, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Chicago Midway.

You can see the full rankings of all 50 airports, including top airports in several categories, and The Points Guy methodology.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.