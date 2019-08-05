Most driven vehicles in the DC region, by annual miles

Family haulers are workhorses, as evidenced by a list of vehicles in the D.C. area that rack up the most miles driven annually.

No. 5: The Chevy Tahoe is the fifth-most driven vehicle in D.C. with an average of 13,230 miles per year, which is 13.3% above average, according to ISeeCars.com. (Courtesy of General Motors via AP) (AP) No. 4: The Honda Odyssey is the fourth-most driven vehicle in D.C. with an average of 13,252 miles per year, which is 13.5% above average, according to ISeeCars.com. (American Honda Motor Co. via AP) (AP/Honda) No. 3: The Toyota Sequoia is the third-most driven vehicle in D.C. with an average of 13,665 miles per year, which is 17% above average, according to ISeeCars.com. (Courtesy Toyota) No. 2: The Chevrolet Suburban is the second-most driven vehicle in D.C. with an average of 13,886 miles per year, which is 18.9% above average, according to ISeeCars.com. (Courtesy General Motors) (Courtesy General Motors/Jim Frenak-FPI Studios) No. 1: The GMC Yukon XL is the most driven vehicle in D.C. with an average of 14,121 miles per year, which is 20.9% above average, according to ISeeCars.com. (Courtesy General Motors) (Courtesy General Motors) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Family haulers are workhorses, as evidenced by a list of vehicles in the D.C. area that rack up the most miles driven annually.

Four of the top five are SUVs. The fifth is a minivan.

New and used car search site ISeeCars.com says the GMC Yukon XL, at just over 14,000 miles per year on average, and the Chevy Suburban, and just under 14,000 per year on average, are the vehicles in D.C. that are driven the most in a single year.

The Toyota Sequoia, Honda Odyssey and Chevy Tahoe round on the top five, all averaging more than 13,000 miles driven per year.

While many suburban commuters in the D.C. region put many more miles a year on their vehicle than that, the average annual odometer reading for all vehicles in the Washington metro averages 11,987.

ISeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old vehicles to identify those with the highest annual average mileage.

Nationally, just one passenger car made the top 10 list of most annually driven vehicles, the Toyota Prius.

“The Toyota Prius’ appearance on the list is not surprising given that hybrid vehicles are a popular and practical choice for high mileage drivers who want to save on fuel costs,” said ISeeCars CEO Phong Ly.

“Despite initial longevity concerns, the Prius’ battery has been proven to last 12 to 15 years on average, which shows that it’s long-lasting to further add to its practicality.”

The vehicle that owners drive the least on an annual basis is the Chevy Corvette convertible, at just 4,693 miles.

ISeeCars.com’s full report on most and least driven vehicles by category, and methodology of its research, is online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.