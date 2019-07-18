Amtrak’s upgrades to Auto Train — and what they’re taking away

Amtrak is making some upgrades to its Auto Train service starting in January, with a bunch of new amenities, but there's one thing they're taking away as well.

Amtrak is making some upgrades to its Auto Train service starting in January, including a new dining car menu, better sleeping car amenities and an expansion of sleeping car accommodations.

But for Auto Train customers traveling in coach, dinner will no longer be free.

Starting Jan. 15, complimentary dinner will be just for sleeping car passengers, and will include the addition of complimentary wine.

Amtrak will also add a new Cross-Country Cafe in January, with more meals, snacks and beverages on the menu for sale, and its own seating. Though coach customers will no longer get complimentary dinner, they will receive a complimentary continental breakfast before destination arrival.

Amtrak said for all customers, food trucks will be on-site in Lorton, Virginia, where the Auto Train departs the Washington market, and in Sanford, Florida, near Orlando, where it arrives.

Amtrak is also expanding the availability of sleeping car accommodations, including more roomettes, bedrooms, family bedrooms and accessible bedrooms, to meet what it says is demand.

Sleeping car upgrades also include better towels and bedlinens.

“These upgrades represent an investment in improving the travel experience on this one-of-a-kind train,” Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson said.

“Our continued success depends on increasing customer satisfaction by upgrading sleeping accommodations, keeping coach as an affordable option and providing more choice in food options in the station and onboard.”

Amtrak is currently offering an Auto Train fare sale for as little as $89 one-way.

