Spin brings tougher scooters to DC

Spin, acquired by Ford in November, is bringing stronger scooters to the District that can handle more abuse.

Spin is bringing electric scooters to D.C. that, in theory, should last longer.

Those shared electric scooters don’t last long — in some cases no more than three months with all the abuse they take — and frequently replacing them is expensive.

Spin, acquired by Ford in November, also says the new scooters make for a better user experience.

In June, it tested the new scooters in a pilot program in Baltimore and says the study showed promising results for increasing gross profit margin and decreasing costs from theft and vandalism.

The scooters have larger, 10-inch tires, security screws that minimize vandalism and extended battery life for up to 37.5 miles at full charge.

E-scooter company Bird is also upgrading its scooter fleets in D.C. and other cities with more durable versions.

