Home » Business & Finance » Spin brings tougher scooters…

Spin brings tougher scooters to DC

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 26, 2019, 12:50 PM

Scotters take a lot of abuse in the District, so Spin is bringing tougher ones. (Courtesy Spin)

Spin is bringing electric scooters to D.C. that, in theory, should last longer.

Those shared electric scooters don’t last long — in some cases no more than three months with all the abuse they take — and frequently replacing them is expensive.

Spin, acquired by Ford in November, also says the new scooters make for a better user experience.

In June, it tested the new scooters in a pilot program in Baltimore and says the study showed promising results for increasing gross profit margin and decreasing costs from theft and vandalism.

The scooters have larger, 10-inch tires, security screws that minimize vandalism and extended battery life for up to 37.5 miles at full charge.

E-scooter company Bird is also upgrading its scooter fleets in D.C. and other cities with more durable versions.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
jeff clabaugh scooters spin

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up