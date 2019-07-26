Spin brings tougher scooters to DC

Spin is bringing electric scooters to D.C. that, in theory, should last longer.
Those shared electric scooters don’t last long — in some cases no more than three months with all the abuse they take — and frequently replacing them is expensive.
Spin, acquired by Ford in November, also says the new scooters make for a better user experience.
In June, it tested the new scooters in a pilot program in Baltimore and says the study showed promising results for increasing gross profit margin and decreasing costs from theft and vandalism.
The scooters have larger, 10-inch tires, security screws that minimize vandalism and extended battery life for up to 37.5 miles at full charge.
E-scooter company Bird is also upgrading its scooter fleets in D.C. and other cities with more durable versions.
