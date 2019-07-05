Northwest Federal completes Constellation Federal Credit Union merger

The merged credit unions now do business under the Northwest Federal Credit Union name.

Herndon, Virginia-based Northwest Federal Credit Union has completed its merger with Reston-based Constellation Federal Credit Union.

The National Credit Union Administration, which regulates credit unions, approved the merger earlier this year.

Northwest Federal cites declining membership at Constellation Federal and increasing costs as the main reasons for the merger.

Constellation employees are now with Northwest Federal, including Constellation’s CEO Bobby Josephson, who now serves as an executive consultant.

Jeff Bentley continues to serve as president and CEO.

Constellation Federal brings $223 million in assets, boosting Northwest Federal to $3.6 billion in assets.

Northwest Federal has more than 270,000 members. It is one of the 60 largest credit unions in the country, and ranks as fourth largest among credit unions based in the D.C. area.

Northwest Federal now has eight branches in the Washington area.

The credit union has posted an FAQ on its website for former Constellation Federal customers.

