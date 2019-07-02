National Park Service wants to lease 3 historic DC golf courses

The National Park Service has decided to offer long-term leases for three historic golf courses in D.C.

The National Park Service has decided to offer long-term leases for three historic golf courses in the District when the current concessions contract expires.

The courses are East Potomac Golf Course, Langston Golf Course and Rock Creek Golf Course.

All have been operated under concessions contracts for more than 30 years. Golf Course Specialists has provided services for the golf courses under concessions contracts since 1989.

The contracts expire in September 2020, and NPS says it has determined a long-term competitive lease for the properties is better for the courses.

The three courses were built between 1918 and 1939, and have interesting histories. They have hosted numerous tournaments, U.S. presidents and famous golfers.

They also played a role in the civil rights movement, with activists successfully protesting for equal access to the courses that helped lead to the integration of the city’s recreational facilities in 1941.

The park service has a history of all three golf courses, as well as treatment guidelines for their potential lesees online, as well as the Request for Proposals for interested parties.

