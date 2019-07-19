Middleburg wants proposals to restore historic Asbury Church

The Town of Middleburg now wants to transfer the property to a new owner who can fully restore, preserve and maintain the historic church.

Middleburg, Virginia, wants someone to buy and restore the historic Asbury Church, the oldest standing church in the town — and price is not as important as the plan.

The Town of Middleburg owns the property and has spent more than $174,000 to stabilize the structure, but now wants to transfer the property to a new owner who can fully restore, preserve and maintain it.

Middleburg has issued a Request for Proposals, which identifies four key objectives for the building’s restoration: The long-term preservation of the interior and exterior; an owner with the financial capability to complete the restoration and keep it usable for years to come; a plan that provides benefits to the community, and one that limits any negative impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.

No price has been set for the property, and offers from potential buyers will be the lowest-rated criterion.

The Asbury Church’s history includes serving as a storehouse, hospital and morgue during the Civil War. It was transferred from the white Methodist congregation to the African-American Methodist Episcopal congregation in 1864.

The building was in active use up until 1994.

Middleburg has set an Oct. 11 deadline for proposals.