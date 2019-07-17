Pentagon City mall seeks plus-sized models, no experience required

Fashion Centre in Pentagon City is seeking plus-sized models for a fall fashion show — and no experience is required.

The mall is hosting an open casting call for local men and women on Saturday, July 27.

It is looking for women who are sizes 10 and up and men sizes 2XL and up — the model standard for “plus size.”

Those chosen for the show won’t get a big paycheck, but they will get a $50 Visa gift card to use at the mall, and some additional swag.

Fashion Center is planning two fall fashion shows at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 21 as part of its Fall Ready event that day. The show will take place on the Metro Level.

Stores participating in the fashion show include ELOQUII, Windsor, Macy’s and Forever 21.

There is more information online, where interested models can register for the free casting call.

