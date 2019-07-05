Israeli tactical radar maker plans US HQ in Germantown

RADA Technologies, the U.S. subsidiary of Israel-based RADA Electronics Industries, will open a new U.S. headquarters in Germantown, Maryland.

The company, which opened a U.S. base in Silver Spring a year ago, designs and produces tactical radars and navigation systems for both airborne and land-based applications for the aerospace and defense market, from tanks to drones.

RADA will invest $4 million in the expansion when it relocates to a 25,000-square-foot facility of Seneca Meadows Parkway by the end of the year, and create 50 full-time jobs over the next two years, with a total of 80 new jobs by the end of 2023.

RADA will get a $300,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Department of Commerce and a $50,000 grant from Montgomery County, as well as job creation tax credits.

“Given the anticipated growth of RADA Technologies, we felt that being part of Montgomery County was the best decision to enhance our presence in the United States (and) we are thrilled to be part of a community that houses tremendous technology and the best talent,” said Bill Watson, CEO of RADA Technologies in a statement.

RADA Electronics Industries had $8.7 million in first quarter revenue, up 44% from a year ago, and expects full-year revenue of more than $40 million. The company has said it expects to see significant growth in orders for its tactical radar systems and other products, primarily from the U.S.

Its radars are mounted on tanks and tactical vehicles, and airborne and at-sea vehicles, to identify incoming threats, locate launch points and allow maximum response time. It also makes navigation systems and avionics for drones.

The parent company also specializes in production of digital video and data recorders and head-up display cameras.

Below is an animation of some of its tactical radar technology:

