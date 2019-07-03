DC opens up carsharing to new companies

The District Department of Transportation is reopening its point-to-point carsharing permit application to new companies, which may expand carsharing choices in the District.

The new applications would cover new operators through the end of 2019.

Any that are chosen would be permitted to operate between 100 and 600 vehicles.

Existing point-to-point carsharing companies already operating in the District, such as Car2Go and Free2Move, which rent vehicles by the minute or hour, will also need to reapply to operate in 2020.

Point-to-point carsharing is different from reserved-space carsharing, such as Zipcar.

The mid-year application process opens Aug. 5. Any application received after Oct. 31 would be considered under terms and conditions required for 2020 operation.

DDOT will post revised terms and conditions online before Aug. 5, though the changes are currently not published.

DDOT has published a FAQ online for the midyear carsharing permit application process.

