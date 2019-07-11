Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens in Rockville

Chicago-based Cooper's Hawk will open its fourth Washington-area location July 15 at Rockville, Maryland's Research Row development at 1401 Research Boulevard.

Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant will open its fourth Washington-area location July 15 at Rockville, Maryland’s Research Row development at 1401 Research Boulevard.

It will be the chain’s 36th location, with winery/restaurants in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Florida.

Its other D.C.-area locations are in Annapolis, Ashburn and Reston.

Cooper’s Hawk, founded in 2005, is known for producing its own wines with grapes it sources from around the world. It produces about 45 varieties.

Its restaurants greet guests with Napa-style tasting rooms and artisan markets selling wine accessories.

Cooper’s Hawk describes its restaurant menu as contemporary American. Each dish on the menu also includes wine pairing suggestions.

The Rockville location’s dining room seats more than 300 and a covered patio seats another 50.

Foulger-Pratt’s Research Row also includes Life Fitness Chick-fil-A.

