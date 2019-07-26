Capital One’s newest spokesperson is a megastar

McLean, Virginia-based credit card giant Capital One Financial has signed pop star Taylor Swift as its latest celebrity promotional face.

What’s in Taylor Swift’s wallet?

McLean, Virginia-based credit card giant Capital One Financial has signed entertainment giant Swift as its latest celebrity promotional face.

Capital One has signed what it calls a multiyear partnership with Swift, though it did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Swift joins a long list of previous Capital One spokespeople, including Alec Baldwin and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Capital One partnership with Swift starts with a new TV commercial promoting Capital One’s 4% cash-back Savor credit card. It features Swift and her record-breaking song “ME!,” and highlights Savor card rewards cardholders earn for going out with friends and family.

Swift plays a waitress, bartender and ice cream parlor counter worker in the commercial.

Capital One will also mark the Aug. 23 launch of Swift’s new album, “Lover,” by offering cardholders an exclusive pre-order album bundle.

“Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that,” said Capital One’s chief brand officer Marc Mentry.

