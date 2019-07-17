Aslin Beer opens Alexandria taproom

The Alexandria location also includes a new, larger production facility for Aslin, and in addition to the taproom, it sells cans of its beers to go. The Alexandria location is also available for private parties.

Popular Herndon, Virginia, craft brewer Aslin Beer Company has opened an outpost in Alexandria.

The new taproom is at 847 South Picket St., and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It also has an on-site food truck serving appetizers and sandwiches.

“We were absolutely blown away with the response and are so stoked to finally share this space with you,” Aslin posted on its Facebook page, referring to its July 15 opening.

Since its founding, Aslin Beer has sold almost all of its beers directly to consumers from its Herndon facility, although it recently signed Hop and Wine Beverage to serve as its Northern Virginia distributor. It says that partnership will make its beers available at more locations in the next year.

A taproom at its original Herndon location, at 257 Sunset Park Drive, closed two years ago, though Northern Virginia Magazine reports Aslin plans to reopen a larger Herndon taproom with a roof deck in the near future.

Alexandria is not the first time Aslin has ventured beyond its Herndon home. The brewer set up a temporary beer garden just outside of Nats Park for part of the 2018 season on a then-empty lot.

