Virginia unemployment rate up in May, Maryland unchanged

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics says Virginia's unemployment rate in May was 3.0%, up from 2.9% in April.

Virginia is one of only two states where the unemployment rate went up in May. Maryland’s jobless rate was unchanged.

Maryland’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment fell by 3,200 jobs from April to May, and Maryland lost 1,200 jobs.

The other state where the jobless rate went up was Massachusetts, which saw unemployment go up to 3% from 2.9%.

Vermont had the lowest state unemployment rate in May, at just 2.1%.

Alaska still has the highest state unemployment rate, at 6.4% in May.

All of the numbers come from seasonally adjusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

