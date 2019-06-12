Sweetgreen buys DC food delivery company Galley Foods

Salad chain sweetgreen has acquired D.C.-based Galley Foods for an undisclosed sum as it looks for ways to ramp up its own food delivery options.

Galley Foods was founded by two former LivingSocial executives, Alan Clifford and Ian Costello, in 2015. It delivers fully-cooked, chef-created meals in biodegradable containers that require only reheating.

Though sweetgreen did not say what it paid for the company, it said it was a combination of cash and stock. It is the first-ever acquisition for sweetgreen, which was founded in D.C. by Georgetown graduates in 2007. It’s now headquartered in Los Angeles.

“We’re both companies with D.C. roots, and we’re like-minded in our mission and in our commitment to our customers to better understand them and meet them wherever they are,” said sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman.

“It’s with this mutual thinking, and Galley Foods’ unparalleled insight into delivery, that we look forward to welcoming Alan and his team,” Neman said.

The acquisition will let sweetgreen tap Galley Foods’ knowledge and experience with logistics and delivery.

Galley Foods CEO Alan Clifford will also join sweetgreen as vice president of logistics.

Galley, which delivers in cities from Raleigh to New York, will remain based in D.C. as part of the acquisition.

Sweetgreen now has dozens of locations around D.C., as well as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and California.

