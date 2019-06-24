Spirit Airlines continues BWI expansion with Charlotte route

Spirit Airlines has announced or started six new routes at BWI Marshall so far in 2019, including Jacksonville, Austin, San Juan, Raleigh-Durham and Nashville.

Spirit Airlines is on an expansion roll at BWI Marshall Airport this year.

Its newest destination is Charlotte, North Carolina, with daily nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Charlotte Douglas International Airport now operating.

The Charlotte flight departs BWI Marshall daily at 1:35 p.m.

Spirit Airlines has announced or started six new routes at BWI Marshall so far in 2019, including Jacksonville, Florida; Austin, Texas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Nashville.

Spirit is now the second-busiest carrier at BWI Marshall, behind Southwest Airlines, accounting for 9.3% of all flights. Spirit flew more than 1.9 million passengers at BWI Marshall last year.

Spirit moved its Washington-area base from Reagan National Airport to BWI in 2012, and now serves two dozen locations from BWI.

Southwest Airlines is still by far the busiest airline at BWI Marshall, with about 67% of its passenger market.

BWI currently has services to more than 90 destinations from 17 carriers, and has had three straight years of record passenger traffic.

