MGM National Harbor posts 1st-ever gambling revenue decline

MGM National Harbor pulled in a hefty $59.1 million in gaming revenue in May, but that was down 5.1% from a year ago, the casino’s first-ever year-over-year decline in gaming revenue.

Total gaming revenue from all six Maryland casinos was also down in May, totaling $152.3 million, a 2.7% year-over-year decline.

“As Maryland’s casinos reach full development of their respective markets, we will begin to see more volatility … as today’s report shows,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “We fully expect long-term growth to continue to be positive.”

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $53.5 million in May gaming revenue, up 2.8% from a year earlier. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore’s $20.6 million in May gaming revenue was down 14.6% from a year ago.

Of the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs Casino saw a 12.5% jump in year-over-year gaming revenue to $7.2 million; Hollywood Casino Perryville had $6.9 million in gaming revenue, up 1.9%; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort had $4.9 million in gaming revenue, up 0.2%.

Of the $152 million in total May gaming revenue, the state of Maryland collected $63.7 million for state programs, including its Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino contributions to its state programs online.

