Loudoun surplus auction includes pizza pans, Big Red Dog suit

Loudoun County’s online auction is selling off surplus county-owned items and runs through 9:30 a.m. July 13, and while many of the items are fairly mundane (office supplies, computer equipment), some of the lot is quite eclectic.

One of the auction items is a Clifford the Big Red Dog costume, complete with paws, feet and head. The county has had the dog costume since at least 2008, when it helped promote the Loudoun County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program with photo-ops for kids.

There is also a 12-inch pizza pan (current bid is $1), and a number of vehicles — including a 2011 Ford Crown Vic Police Interceptor for $157.50 — most of which are salvaged or wrecked and not running — a pair of Under Armor X Level Series Shoes ($1.00), exercise equipment, and a Radio Flyer Tricycle ($5.50).

There are also lots of office chairs, filing cabinets, desks, monitors, cameras and tools among the hundreds of items included in the current auction.

Buyers have to register online, but it is free. There is a 10% buyer’s premium charged to all purchases.

Items bought can be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at 14 Cardinal Park Drive in Leesburg.

You can browse the wide range of surplus items, from small to large, online.

Loudoun County netted more than $272,000 from the sale of salvage and surplus items in Fiscal Year 2018. Loudoun’s surplus program is ranked fifth across the U.S., based on sales volume.

