Goldman Sachs is buying MyEyeDr.

Goldman Sachs is acquiring Vienna, Virginia-based Capital Vision Services, the parent company of MyEyeDr., for an undisclosed sum.

The Wall Street Journal reports the acquisition price is an estimated $2.7 billion including debt, citing sources familiar with terms of the acquisition.

Goldman’s West Street Capital Partners will buy the company from its current owners, including Altas Partners and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec.

MyEyeDr., founded in 2001, provides management services to its independent MyEyeDr. optometrists and their practices, including financial, marketing, human resources and accounting services, as well as claims processing.

“We are thrilled to partner with GS (Goldman Sachs) as we turn to the next chapter of our growth and champion a new path for eye care,” said Sue Downes, co-founder of Capital Vision Services.

Altas Partners and Caisse de Depot took equity stakes in Capital Vision Services in 2015, when the company had 165 practices in seven states. The company will have 575 practices in 18 states nationwide by the end of this year.

Goldman Sachs’ acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

