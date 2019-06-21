Downtown DC will get a bit greener thanks to new rain gardens

When complete, the new rain gardens and expanded tree boxes will add more than 4,00 square feet of green space along 19th Street in downtown D.C.

Downtown D.C.’s Golden Triangle Business Improvement District broke ground Thursday on 10 new rain gardens and nine expanded tree boxes along 19th Street in Northwest that not only spruce up the neighborhood, but soak up excess stormwater and filter it before it enters the sewer system.

When complete, the new additions will add more than 4,000 square feet of green space, lining both sides of two blocks along 19th Street between K Street and M Street.

The project is being funded by a public-private partnership that includes the BID, the Environmental Protection Agency and the D.C. Department of Energy & Environment, as well as Pepco, Rockrose, The Tower Cos., Carr Properties, OTO Development, Population Services International and Wawa, which opened its first District store at 1111 19th St. in 2017.

“Creating sustainable public spaces through our Gold is Green program is a priority for us,” said Leona Agouridis, executive director of the Golden Triangle Bid. “Studies show that parks, gardens and urban green spaces support human health and wellness.”

The rain gardens will have the capacity to filter 43,000 gallons of runoff during any given storm.

The BID installed four other rain gardens at the corner of 19th and L streets in 2014.

Since 2012, the BID said it has built six rain gardens and converted 12,000 square feet of asphalt and concrete to green space.

