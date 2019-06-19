202
Home » Business & Finance » DC home built by…

DC home built by ‘Dewey Defeats Truman’ newsman for sale at $6.2M

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 19, 2019 4:00 am 06/19/2019 04:00am
FILE – In this Nov. 4, 1948, file photo, President Harry S. Truman holds up an election day edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune, which, based on early results, mistakenly announced “Dewey Defeats Truman.” (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

A large, Tudor home near D.C.’s Observatory Circle, built in 1933 by the Chicago Tribune’s longtime Washington bureau chief Arthur Sears Henning, is on the market for $6.2 million.

Henning is infamously known as the man who made the call for the Tribune to go with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman” on the paper’s first-edition front page on Nov. 3, 1948, before many vote counts in the presidential election between President Harry S. Truman and challenger Gov. Thomas Dewey of New York had been tallied.

The home, at 2728 32nd St. Northwest, is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HLR Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

The 8,350-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, six full and two half-baths, seven fireplaces, a wine cellar, catering kitchen, and a 42-foot by 20-foot swimming pool, one of the largest residential swimming pools in the District.

