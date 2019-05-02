Virginians get 15% off Amtrak travel within Virginia

The Virginia Anytime Fare is good for bookings any time on any Northeast Regional Train in the commonwealth.

Virginia residents can now get an automatic 15% discount on Amtrak travel within the commonwealth if they use the promo code V552 when purchasing tickets.

Amtrak is state-supported in Virginia to provide intercity passenger rail service through the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which is making the discount available.

Called Virginia Anytime Fare, the discount is good for bookings any time on any Northeast Regional Train in Virginia, but also includes departures and returns from D.C.’s Union Station.

The Northeast Regional provides daily service within Virginia including Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke.

A year ago, Amtrak doubled the number of Northeast Regional runs from Norfolk to Boston to twice a day.

“The Commonwealth is proud to offer the Virginia Anytime Fare to our passenger rail customers in Virginia,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell.

“We know how much our citizens enjoy taking the train, which is why creating a discount solely for Virginians and rewarding train travel within the state is important to DRPT.

Virginia Anytime fares can be booked online.

