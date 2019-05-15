Virginia Tire expands beyond Northern Va.

Fairfax-based Virginia Tire & Auto is adding a total of four new locations this year, including its first location outside of Northern Virginia.

A new Virginia Tire location has already opened in the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield. A second new location opened in late March in Vienna.

Construction is also underway for a new Virginia Tire location in Herndon that will open this fall. Another new location, in Tysons Corner, will open by the end of the year.

Each new store adds about 20 employees. The company currently employs 400 people.

Virginia Tire opened its first location in 1976. The addition of four new locations this year will bring the total to 17 stores.

Two years ago, the company started an on-demand valet service that brings loaner cars to a customer’s home or business and take the customer’s vehicle away for service, then returns the vehicle when service is complete.

