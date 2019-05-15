202
Home » Business & Finance » Virginia Tire expands beyond…

Virginia Tire expands beyond Northern Va.

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 15, 2019 11:13 am 05/15/2019 11:13am
2 Shares
Fairfax-based Virginia Tire & Auto is adding a total of four new locations in 2019. (Courtesy Virginia Tire & Auto)

Fairfax-based Virginia Tire & Auto is adding a total of four new locations this year, including its first location outside of Northern Virginia.

A new Virginia Tire location has already opened in the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield. A second new location opened in late March in Vienna.

Construction is also underway for a new Virginia Tire location in Herndon that will open this fall. Another new location, in Tysons Corner, will open by the end of the year.

Each new store adds about 20 employees. The company currently employs 400 people.

Virginia Tire opened its first location in 1976. The addition of four new locations this year will bring the total to 17 stores.

Two years ago, the company started an on-demand valet service that brings loaner cars to a customer’s home or business and take the customer’s vehicle away for service, then returns the vehicle when service is complete.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance cars Chesterfield Fairfax County, VA News jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News tires Virginia Virginia Tire & Auto
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!