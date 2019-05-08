Movie theater, new retail at Gaithersburg’s Kentlands Market Square

Kentlands Market Square, an open-air shopping center currently undergoing a $23 million redevelopment, continues to sign new tenants and will get a big boost in traffic when a Cinepolis luxury movie theater opens.

Kentlands Market Square, an open-air shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland that is currently undergoing a $23 million redevelopment, continues to sign new tenants and will get a big boost in traffic when a Cinepolis luxury movie theater opens this year.

Owner Kimco Realty Corp.‘s newest leases include Berries & Bowls, Brews and Barrels and Goldfish Swim School.

They join other tenants opening this year or early next year such as gourmet hot dog restaurant Dog Haus and Mexican restaurant Cinco de Mayo, both opening at the end of this year.

Tutti Frutti and Bonchon Chicken will open in a joint location with one kitchen but two dining areas at the end of this year.

MOD Pizza opens this fall. Foundry Fitness will open this summer.

And Cinepolis, a theater with waiter service, a gourmet menu, lobby lounge, beer, wine and liquor and fully reclining leather seats will open this fall. It will be its first location in the Washington area.

“The opening of Cinepolis at the end of this year is sure to bring immense traffic to the center, which will trickle down to the smaller restaurants and service tenants,” said Kimco’s Caren Garfield.

Whole Foods-anchored Kentlands Market Square was acquired by Kimco is 2016 for its prime redevelopment potential.

The multiyear redevelopment includes more pedestrian access, increased density and a revitalized Market Street. The center’s main street will include a “paseo” lined with cafes, boutiques and other stores.

Kimco owns two dozen Washington area shopping centers, including Pentagon Centre, Dulles Town Crossing and Shops at District Heights. It owns more than 500 properties nationwide and is the largest owner of open-air shopping centers.

