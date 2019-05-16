Fortune 500 is out: DC area gains one (and will lose one)

Fortune has released its annual Fortune 500 list, and the D.C. area has 16 companies on the list, one more than last year. See which area companies made the list.

Fortune has released its annual Fortune 500 list, and the D.C. area has 16 companies on the list, one more than last year. The list covers the 500 largest companies by revenue in the U.S.

New to the local Fortune 500 list this year is Herndon-based Beacon Roofing Supply.

Still included on the list, which is based on 2018 revenue, is Discovery Communications, which will be absent from next year’s list after moving its headquarters to New York City this spring.

The highest Fortune 500-ranked company locally is D.C.-based Fannie Mae, at No. 22 on this year’s list.

McLean-based Freddie Mac is No. 40; followed by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin at No. 60; Falls Church-based General Dynamics at No. 92; and Tysons Corner-based Capital One Financial at No. 98.

Fortune notes that the 500 companies on its 2019 list produced enough revenue last year to equal two-thirds of the entire economic output in the country, and sold a record $13.7 trillion worth of goods and services last year.

The top five 2019 Fortune 500 companies are Walmart, Exxon Mobile, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Amazon. Fortune has posted its entire 2019 Fortune 500 list online.

Here are the D.C. area’s 2019 Fortune 500 companies in order of annual revenue:

No. 475 Booz Allen Hamilton No. 464 Beacon Roofing Supply No. 424 NVR No. 345 Hilton Worldwide No. 311 Leidos Holdings No. 300 Discovery Communications (now headquartered in New York City) (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

