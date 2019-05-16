202
Home » Business & Finance » Fortune 500 is out:…

Fortune 500 is out: DC area gains one (and will lose one)

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 16, 2019 12:45 pm 05/16/2019 12:45pm
Fortune has released its annual Fortune 500 list, and the D.C. area has 16 companies on the list, one more than last year. The list covers the 500 largest companies by revenue in the U.S.

New to the local Fortune 500 list this year is Herndon-based Beacon Roofing Supply.

Still included on the list, which is based on 2018 revenue, is Discovery Communications, which will be absent from next year’s list after moving its headquarters to New York City this spring.

The highest Fortune 500-ranked company locally is D.C.-based Fannie Mae, at No. 22 on this year’s list.

McLean-based Freddie Mac is No. 40; followed by Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin at No. 60; Falls Church-based General Dynamics at No. 92; and Tysons Corner-based Capital One Financial at No. 98.

Fortune notes that the 500 companies on its 2019 list produced enough revenue last year to equal two-thirds of the entire economic output in the country, and sold a record $13.7 trillion worth of goods and services last year.

The top five 2019 Fortune 500 companies are Walmart, Exxon Mobile, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Amazon. Fortune has posted its entire 2019 Fortune 500 list online.

Here are the D.C. area’s 2019 Fortune 500 companies in order of annual revenue:

Topics:
Business & Finance companies dc companies fannie mae Fortune 500 freddie mac jeff clabaugh Local News marriott
