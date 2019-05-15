DSW adds nail bars to two Northern Virginia stores

DSW Warehouse will add nail salons at its Springfield and Fair Lakes Shopping Center locations in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Nothing goes better with a new pair of shoes than a fresh pedicure, and Designer Shoe Warehouse will bring its experimental in-store nail bars to two Northern Virginia stores.

The partnership with Columbus, Ohio-based W Nail Bar will put salons in the DSW stores in Springfield and at Fair Lakes Shopping Center, the first outside of its Columbus hometown, where two of its stores have them. The Fair Lakes and Springfield nail bars will open in August.

The nail bars will offer manicures and pedicures, as well as waxing services. Services start at $29 and earn DSW rewards program points.

DSW has said the nail bars may serve beer and wine, although it has not yet said if it has received the required approvals to do so at the Northern Virginia locations yet.

DSW piloted in-store nail bars at two of its locations in Columbus in 2017. In addition to the two Northern Virginia additions, it will open two more at locations in Austin, Texas.

DSW, founded in 1991, has more than 500 locations across the country, including more than two dozen in the D.C. area.

