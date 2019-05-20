The overhaul also includes a new bowling venue and lounge, a new public plaza, public art and “dynamic green space," development owners say.

Downtown Silver Spring is set for a $10 million overhaul, to include a new bowling venue and lounge, a new public plaza, public art and “dynamic green space,” the development owners say.

The Peterson Cos. and Foulger-Pratt, co-owners of Downtown Silver Spring with Argo Investment Co., announced the refresh, new tenants and existing tenant renovations they say will “bring new energy and excitement” to the 20-year-old development located at 908 Ellsworth Drive.

“We’re excited to, once again, lead the charge with a reinvigorated core featuring new shops, restaurants and gathering places for the community that reflect the lifestyles of those who live, work and visit Downtown Silver Spring,” Paul Weinschenk, Peterson’s president of retail, said in a statement. Peterson developed DTSS two decades ago.

The new tenants are led by a second location of The Eleanor, a 7,700-square-foot bowling lounge, bar and grille — currently found in NoMa. The venue will serve brunch, lunch and…