Dominion Energy requests rate changes, plans customer credit in Va.

Dominion Energy customers in Virginia can expect a one-time credit on their bill — and two potential rate changes that could result in a net increase of monthly bills.

Dominion Energy’s one-time bill credit for residential customers in June is the result of savings from federal corporate income tax changes. The typical residential customer will see a credit of about $33, though the size of the credit depends on a customer’s historical energy use.

Dominion has also asked the State Corporation Commission to approve two other rate changes this summer.

It is seeking a reduction in its fuel rate, which, if approved, would lower a typical residential bill by almost $3 a month starting in July.

Dominion has also requested SCC approval to revise its transmission rate which, if approved, would increase a typical residential bill by $6.71 on Sept. 1.

Dominion has 7.5 million customers in 18 states and recently completed its $6.8 billion acquisition of SCANA Corp, owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas Company.

