What are the in-demand IT jobs?

U.S. employers made some headway in filling all those open IT jobs in April, and specific skills remain in high demand.

D.C.-based information technology trade group CompTIA said employment in the U.S. tech sector expanded by 18,900 new jobs in April, with new hiring in technology services, custom software development and computer systems design leading growth.

CompTIA says the April IT employment numbers would have been more impressive if not for the loss of 3,100 positions in telecommunications.

“The data speaks to the dynamic nature of tech employment, whereby employers may simultaneously hire, shift or shed workers,” said CompTIA research manager Anna Matthai.

“This reflects the continuous need for skills and expertise that keep pace with ever-changing technology.”

The unemployment rate in the technology industry remains well below the nation’s overall jobless rate, at just 2.4%.

Software and application developers are the most in-demand skills, with 78,000 job postings in April.

Also leading job openings are computer user support specialists, systems engineers and architects, systems analysts and web developers.

