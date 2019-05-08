After delays, Denizens Brewing readies second Md. location

After several months of construction and permitting delays, 4-year-old Silver Spring based Denizens Brewing Co. will open a second tap room and brewing facility in Riverdale Park, Maryland, this month and increased capacity will expand its retail sales.

After several months of construction and permitting delays, 4-year-old Silver Spring based Denizens Brewing Co., one of the region’s few woman- and minority-owned craft brewers, will open a second tap room and brewing facility in Riverdale Park, Maryland, this month. Increased capacity will expand its retail sales.

Denizens’s Riverdale Park Station location will open May 25.

The 12,000-square-foot Production House & Taproom includes 9,000 square feet of production space, and will brew its familiar year-round beers, including Southside Rye IPA, Born Bohemian Pilsner, Third Party Tripel and Lowest Lord ESB.

“We maxed out on our production capacity about three years ago and have had to decline adding new customers,” said Julie Verratti, co-founder and chief brand officer. “As a sales team, we are thrilled to have more beer available for new retail partners.”

Denizens beers are already available at about 200 retailers throughout the Washington region, including Nats Stadium, the Filmore, Busboys and Poets, BlackSalt, MOM’s Organic Market, DC Reynolds and Brookline’s Finest.

Verratti says the new capacity means it will be able to get its beers in more local, bars, restaurants and stores.

The new, 150-seat taproom and brewery, just a stone’s throw from the College Park campus, has a full restaurant and bar featuring a variety of local drafts, wines and spirits. The restaurant will be open weekdays with weekend brunch as well.

Calvin Cafritz Enterprises’ Whole Foods-anchored Riverdale Park Station, near Hyattsville, is a mixed-use development. Other tenants include Gold’s Gym, Starbucks, District Taco, Jersey Mike’s, MOD Pizza, The Habit Burger Grill and Burtons Grill.

The Green Line-accessible development also includes almost 900 apartments and about 100 town houses.

