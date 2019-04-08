Tysons-based DXC Technology will help BMW with self-driving cars

With the use of DXC Technology's digital technology, BMW says, its manufacturing and research and development teams will be able to collect, store and mange vehicle sensor data in seconds rather than days or weeks.

DXC Technology has signed an agreement with German luxury car maker BMW to support its autonomous vehicle development.

BMW’s test fleet of self-driving vehicles generates massive amounts of road travel sensor data, and Tysons Corner, Virginia-based DXC will provide technology including data analysis and algorithmic training it says will reduce the time and cost to develop autonomous vehicles.

Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed.

“DXC will greatly support our commitment to maximizing innovation, which will benefit our customers,” said Alejandro Vukotich, senior vice president of BMW’s Autonomous Driving and Driver Assistance Group.

DXC’s Robotic Drive platform is designed for researchers for engineering and testing tools.

When DXC Technology completes its recently announced acquisition of Swiss-based Luxoft Holding this summer, the combined company will serve more than 20 manufacturers and original equipment makers in the global automotive industry.

DXC Technology was formed by the 2017 merger of Computer Sciences Corp. and Hewlett-Packard’s enterprise services business. It has about 3,500 Washington-area employees and more than 170,000 globally.

