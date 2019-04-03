PenFed has free Nats tickets all season for active military, vets

The PenFed/Nationals Tickets For Troops program makes a select number of free tickets available for all regular season home games at Nats Park for active duty, veterans, retired and DOD-civilians.

PenFed and the Washington Nationals team up for the second year to offer active military and vets access to free home game tickets. (Courtesy PenFed Credit Union)

The PenFed/Nationals Tickets For Troops program makes a select number of free tickets available for all regular season home games at Nats Park for active duty, veterans, retired and DOD-civilians.

For the second year, Pentagon Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the PenFed Military Appreciation Section at Nationals Park, where some free tickets are available each game for active military members and veterans.

The PenFed/Nationals Tickets For Troops program makes a select number of free tickets available for all regular season home games at Nat’s Park for active duty, veterans, retired and DOD-civilians.

The Military Appreciation Section is located in right field.

The tickets are available online for game day pick up at the ballpark.

Last season, PenFed gave 7,100 complimentary tickets as part of the Tickets For Troops program.

PenFed is very visible at Nats Park, with significant advertising throughout the stadium, including an outfield wall sign and home plate rotational signage.

There is also the PenFed Kids’ Fun Zone, a play area for kids, and it sets up a “Spin to Win” prize wheel several times a season.

McLean, Virginia-based PenFed is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with $25 billion in assets and 1.7 million members worldwide.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.