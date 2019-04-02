Metro to leave current HQ by 2022, lease property for development

Metro will market the site as ideal for office, residential, hotel or mixed-use development.
Metro has purchased an existing building near L-Enfant Plaza, at 300 7th St., S.W. for its new D.C. headquarters. In addition to consolidating headquarters operations there, Metro said it will announce in coming weeks new regional headquarters sites in Maryland and Virginia.
“Maximizing the value of our downtown property is in the best interest of Metro, the District, our employees and our riders,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld.
“While the Jackson Graham Building has been our home for more than 40 years, the revenue that will be generated by the redevelopment of this property is an investment in Metro’s future.”