Inova’s 1-stop cancer treatment center opens this month

Inova Health System will change the approach to cancer treatment with the opening of its Inova Schar Cancer Institute later this month.

Inova’s new flagship cancer treatment center, a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital, is the first facility in Northern Virginia and the D.C. region to offer complete, patient-centered cancer care under one roof.

The facility will be dedicated April 24, and will open to patients May 13.

The 438,000-square-foot facility on the Inova Center for Personalized Health medical innovation campus, was made possible through a $50 million gift from developer Dwight Schar and his wife Martha.

“Inova Schar is a leader in the national movement to personalize lifesaving therapies for people with cancer and to provide integrated, multidisciplinary care,” said Dr. John Deeken, acting president of Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

“Every aspect of the new Inova Schar facility has been designed with the patient experience in mind, starting with leading doctors and researchers who deliver the highest standard of compassionate and collaborative cancer care, using integrated therapies like oncology diet planning and mindfulness training,” he said.

The Schar Cancer Institute is among several additions Inova plans for its Merrifield campus, including a new medical office building, research facility and conference center.

