How to get group discounts on Amtrak

Friends or families traveling together can get a group discount of up to 35% with Amtrak’s new Share Fares discounts.

Starting this week, the Share Fares discount is good for travel after April 27 and requires a reservation three days in advance. It applies to tickets for traveling with up to four companions.

To get the discount, use promo code V291.

The Share Fares structure is as follows:

Customer 1: Full price

Customer 2: 15% discount

Customer 3: 60% discount

Customer 4: 70% discount

Assuming the entire group shares the discount, each traveler would save 35%.

“Recognizing the desire for customers to get more out of every moment, we’ve put significant investments into our stations, equipment and infrastructure to improve the overall experience and give our customers the opportunity to rediscover train travel,” said Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson.

Share Fares are valid for travel on the Northeast Regional from D.C. to Boston, as well as other popular trains, including the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Cardinal, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Texas Eagle, Coast Starlight, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, and Crescent.

There’s some fine print.

Share Fares are not valid on Acela or Auto Train. They are valid for coach seats only with no upgrades. Sale prices are not available at all time and on all routes.

The fares are subject to blackout dates and a 25% cancellation fee may apply.

Travelers also must travel together and the tickets must be booked in the same reservation.

Amtrak is about to embark on a major overhaul of its Union Station terminal in D.C., part of a $2.4 billion system-wide upgrade that also includes new, faster Acela trains that will enter service in 2021.

Amtrak, which continues to set record annual ridership, has set a goal of tripling passenger capacity over the next 20 years.

