“This is now our second-largest food drive of the year,” said Erika Huddleston, associate director of Loudoun Hunger Relief. “Having a drive this time of year is really beneficial, because it gives us the chance to stock up before summer.”
This year’s drive was organized by Christyna Hunter, a Lovettsville Library staff member, and Karen Warner, from Purcellville Library’s circulation department.
“Our goal is to encourage people to use the library again. Often times, when you have fines, you don’t want to come back to the library,” Hunter said. “It’s important for people to know that no matter what, we want them in the library.”
All nine of the Loudoun County library’s branches participated in Food for Fines. Cascades Library and Ashburn Library waived the most fines in exchange for food, at $2,853 and $2,783, respectively.
